Saturday, February 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

The resulting stress response leads to the depletion of a nutrient called s-adenosylmethionine (SAM)

0
gene
Brain are unable to cope with stressful conditions. Pixabay

A gene linked to unusually long lifespans in humans protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress, according to a new study. According to the researchers, studies of humans who live longer than 100 years have shown that many share an unusual version of a gene called Forkhead box protein O3 (FOXO3).

The study showed that mice that lack the FOXO3 gene in their brain are unable to cope with stressful conditions in the brain, which leads to the progressive death of brain cells. The gene preserves the brain’s ability to regenerate by preventing stem cells from dividing until the environment will support the new cells’ survival.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Stem cells produce new brain cells, which are essential for learning and memory throughout our adult lives,” said lead author Paik, Associate Professor at the Cornell University in the US. “If stem cells divide without control, they get depleted. The FOXO3 gene appears to do its job by stopping the stem cells from dividing until after the stress has passed,” Paik added.

gene
A lack of adequate nutrients can stress the brain. Pixabay

Many challenges like inflammation, radiation, or a lack of adequate nutrients can stress the brain. But the team looked specifically at what happens when brain stem cells are exposed to oxidative stress, which occurs when harmful types of oxygen build-up in the body. “We learned that the FOXO3 protein is directly modified by oxidative stress,” she said. This modification sends the protein into the nucleus of the stem cell where it turns on stress response genes.

ALSO READ: Genes Involved In Autoimmune Addison’s Disease Discovered

The resulting stress response leads to the depletion of a nutrient called s-adenosylmethionine (SAM). This nutrient is needed to help a protein called lamin form a protective envelope around the DNA in the nucleus of the stem cell. “Without SAM, lamin can’t form this strong barrier and DNA starts leaking out,” she said.

The cell mistakes this DNA for a virus infection, which triggers an immune response called the type-I interferon response. This causes the stem cell to go dormant and stop producing new neurons. (IANS)

Previous articleRange Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data
Next articleUnderstand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new book that unravels the nuances of world cinema harkens back to the 10th century philosopher Abhinavagupta (924-1020), a highly revered Kashmiri Shaiva...
Read more
Lead Story

Range Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone users are unaware of the privacy implications of some permissions they grant to apps and services and researchers have been able to identify...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“Life is Much More Greater Than Cinema”, Says Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the few filmmakers of his generation to work consistently across genres, Vidhu Vinod Chopra smiles that he has never believed that he...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new book that unravels the nuances of world cinema harkens back to the 10th century philosopher Abhinavagupta (924-1020), a highly revered Kashmiri Shaiva...
Read more

How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A gene linked to unusually long lifespans in humans protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress, according to a new study....
Read more

Range Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone users are unaware of the privacy implications of some permissions they grant to apps and services and researchers have been able to identify...
Read more

“Life is Much More Greater Than Cinema”, Says Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the few filmmakers of his generation to work consistently across genres, Vidhu Vinod Chopra smiles that he has never believed that he...
Read more

Study: Asthma May Not Increase The Risk Of Severe Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Asthma may not increase the risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The review of studies on 587,000 people...
Read more

An Inspiring Story Of Wrestler From Indore Slums To National Spotlight

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There have been many nights in the life of Khelo India University Games medallist wrestler Sunny Jadhav (60kg), who still lives in an Indore...
Read more

Survival Guide For Women To Cope With Menopause At Work And Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Menopause is a fact of every woman's life. For 75 percent of women, the symptoms they experience will have a detrimental effect on their...
Read more

“Locker Management Vital For Cashless Economy, Frame Rules”, Says The Supreme Court of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Friday said the present state of affairs on management on bank lockers is inadequate and muddled, and there is no...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hannah Word on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brindes on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Garrett Shurtleff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Otilia Capuano on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Antoine Browning on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
walker342.bashbircr.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
idn poker88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada