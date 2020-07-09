eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

Talking about the competition, Vineet Kumar, Founder, CyberPeace Foundation, "Through the eRaksha Competition, the participants, especially women and children will be encouraged to think creatively what online safety and digital citizenship mean to them and share their ideas through the various tracks of the competition. In the first edition held in 2019 we received over 15,000 entries from across the country, and also Russia and the UAE. The competition brought out numerous innovative ideas that were received well by experts from the industry, government and academia." (IANS)