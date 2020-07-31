Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

View this post on Instagram

On this friendship day ! Meet my best friends besides the human kinds! #friendshipday #friendsforever .Meet Chotu,came to live with us after a car ran over his head,lost both his eyes,after his hospital treatment,I brought him home.Puma,a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of mumbai,just missing being run over.Now does dadagiri on the others at home.meet Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed! AdoptDontShop @petaindia

