Puerperal Period Fitness For New Mothers

Although light to a moderate fitness program is safe and healthy, vigorous exercise can lead to a breast infection and cause a decrease in your breast milk supply. It can also change the taste of your breast milk. Strenuous exercise can cause lactic acid to build up in your body and enter your breast milk, giving your usually sweet milk a bitter taste. Sweat can also change the taste of breast milk making the breasts taste salty. Some babies are not bothered by these changes, but others may refuse to breastfeed.