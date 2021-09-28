How are young graduates advancing in their careers through corporate communication skills?

By- Sunidhi Beeliya
Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting the inclination of young graduates towards learning professional communication skills. The platform has registered a massive increase of 90% in the number of enrollments, in communication skills training, within the past 1 year.
Interestingly, 63% of the overall registrations in the training were made by women learners from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. This is a strong indicator of how women are constantly striving to learn effective communication techniques, focussing on fluency and pronunciation, avoiding communication roadblocks, and mastering their speaking, writing, presentation, English communication, and interpersonal skills for the workplace.
The report also suggests that 49% of all the enrollments were made by the learners to gain a new skill. This could be anything from understanding the importance of body language and mastering active listening skills, to learning resume writing, cover letter writing, drafting emails, or essential interview skills. 30% of the learners' objective was to get an internship or job in future after polishing their workplace communication skills.
The demand for corporate communication skills also grew exceptionally among employers hiring for various in-office or work-from-home internships in 2020-21. More than 62,000 internship opportunities, posted for popular profiles including content writing, business development (sales), marketing, social media marketing, and digital marketing, demanded English proficiency (spoken and written) as a major skill. This was 41% more than what employers used to look for in 2017-18.
As per the report, while applying for internships in popular profiles, during 2020-21, more than 6.46 lac students mentioned knowledge of English (spoken and written) as a major skill in their resume.
Academic counselling institutions, ed-tech platforms, service providers to startups, marketing and advertising companies, and online media organisations, were the top recruiters who were looking for English proficiency in candidates for most of their intern requirements.
Emphasising on the importance of corporate communication skills for new-age learners, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala Trainings said, "The ability to express and document ideas, give and seek constructive feedback, work collaboratively, effectively listen, and show empathy, is essential for getting employed and career development. Young graduates, seeking new career avenues, must know how to communicate professionally to adapt to different organisational cultures and work environments."
"Our short-termed and self-paced trainings are designed to empower the learners to enhance their interpersonal and written communication skills essential for the workplace. The guidance of leading industry experts and practical exposure through assignments and real-world projects helps learners attain their career goals." He added.