Karnataka pastor attempted to convert family, arrested

The accused Madhu also allegedly asked the family to remove all images of Hindu gods from their home, and told them to carry out prayers for Jesus Christ. He had also given them religious books and asked them to follow Christianity, according to police. The locals have complained about this to the Vinobanagar police station. The police have taken him to custody on charges of forceful conversions and they have also booked him under illegal construction of a building in Bommanakatte area. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 417 (cheating), 295 (a) (whoever, with the intention of wounding the feelings of any person or of insulting religion of any person are likely to be wounded, or that the religion of any person is likely to be insulted, thereby commits any trespass in any place of worship). (IANS/SP)