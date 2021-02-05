Friday, February 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Genetic Mutations Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer By 80%: Experts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Genetic Mutations Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer By 80%: Experts

Those who are highly predisposed to developing breast and ovarian cancer are those whose family has a history of breast cancer or found inheriting a separate set of genes

0
Breast cancer
The disease is hereditary in nature. Pixabay

According to statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020 and cited by the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer. The subject experts suggested that to a large extent, the disease is hereditary in nature. The experts said that inheritance, either by disease history in the family or by genetic changes, augments the probability of developing cancer.

According to them, highly predisposed to developing breast and ovarian cancer are those whose family has a history of breast cancer or found inheriting a separate set of genes. Speaking to IANS on World Cancer Day on Thursday, Pragya Shukla, Head of Department, Clinical Oncology, at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, said that offsprings of a cancer survivor are also more susceptible to developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A woman is more prone to develop breast or ovarian cancer if either her mother is a cancer survivor or any of her immediate family members has a history of this disease,” she said.

M.D. Ray, Additional Professor, Surgical Oncology, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), also said that breast cancer can be inherited if a woman has a close family member who had developed the disease. However, the family history is majorly defined by genetic mutations in a specific set of genes found augmenting the disease occurrence.

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai informed that the risk of breast cancer is over 80 percent higher in those who inherit a specific set of mutated genes — BRCA1 and BRCA2.

Breast cancer
A woman is more prone to develop breast cancer. Pixabay

“The most common gene changes are those of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and women with these genes have more than 80 percent chance of getting breast cancer during their lifetime,” said Sanjay Dudhat, Head Oncosurgeon at the hospital.

BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene 1) and BRCA2 (BReast CAncer gene 2) are genes that produce proteins that help repair damaged DNA. Everyone has two copies of each of these genesa — one copy inherited from each parent. However, when these genes undergo certain harmful changes, their variant becomes potent enough to cause cancer cells. People who inherit harmful variants in one of these genes have increased risks of several cancers — most notably breast and ovarian cancer.

People who have inherited a harmful variant in BRCA1 and BRCA2 also tend to develop cancer at younger ages than people who do not have such a variant. The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi said that inherited mutated genes are a risk factor of breast cancer that one cannot change. “BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 are hereditary genes that if passed from the mother (who has suffered from breast cancer) so the children can put them at a higher risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer,” said Ramesh Sarin, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology at Apollo.

However, he added that screening and genetic counseling can help in early identification for the timely treatment of the disease. “Issue with any kind of cancer is that it never shows symptoms in early stages. While there are no sure shot ways to prevent cancer, certain steps can help lower the risk or detect breast cancer at an early stage,” Sarin said.

Breast cancer
There are no sure shot ways to prevent it, certain steps can help lower the risk or detect the problems at an early stage. Pixabay

The experts recommended screening with several tests including mammography, specialized monitoring, and BRCA gene test to have an upper hand over the disease.

“The BRCA gene test is a blood test that uses DNA analysis to identify harmful mutations in either one of the two breast cancer susceptibility genes. It is not a routine test and is done only on people who are likely to have inherited either of the BRCA genes based on family history of breast and ovarian cancer,” Sarin recommended.

ALSO READ: The Positive Role Of Male Sex Hormones In The Treatment Of Breast Cancer

Dudhat advised to find out high-risk individuals through genetic counseling and keeping them under proper screening programs with regular mammography and in selected cases, MRI mammography. Sarin said that mammography in young girls is not recommended. However, he suggested that the family should be aware of the risk and also stays in constant touch with a breast physician for regular monitoring.

Meanwhile, Shukla advised that annual screening is a must for females above 40 years of age including mammography and x-ray of the chest area. “However, females in families having a history of breast cancer must be vigilant. We prescribe screening of them from the age of 25 onwards” she added. (IANS)

Previous articleAlzheimer’s Gene Likely To Increase The Risk Of Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Alzheimer’s Gene Likely To Increase The Risk Of Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
The gene that increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease can increase a person's susceptibility to and severity of Covid-19, researchers say. The study, published...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Green Tea, Coffee Likely To Lower CVD Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Drinking green tea may help reduce multiple causes of death and prevent further CVD risk and problems among stroke and heart attack survivors, a...
Read more
India

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Genetic Mutations Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer By 80%: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020 and cited by the World Health Organization (WHO),...
Read more

Alzheimer’s Gene Likely To Increase The Risk Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The gene that increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease can increase a person's susceptibility to and severity of Covid-19, researchers say. The study, published...
Read more

Green Tea, Coffee Likely To Lower CVD Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drinking green tea may help reduce multiple causes of death and prevent further CVD risk and problems among stroke and heart attack survivors, a...
Read more

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more

Matthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living...
Read more

People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings indicate that among...
Read more

HAL Unveiled CATS Giving IAF A Boost

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday unveiled a leap in technology of teaming up unmanned aircraft and vehicles with manned jets similar to the...
Read more

Chemotherapy Lowers Immunity Making Patients More Susceptible To Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including cancer patients, as health experts on Thursday stressed that chemotherapy treatment decreases the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada