What to Expect From South Korea's First NATO Summit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will participate at the NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday and Wednesday, reflecting what experts say is Seoul's expanded global role in dealing with threats from China, Russia and North Korea. South Korea, a non-NATO member, was invited as a partner nation to attend the summit of the military alliance of 30 countries. Other Asia-Pacific countries invited are Australia, Japan and New Zealand. Yoon is the first South Korean president to participate at the summit, and it is his first overseas trip since his inauguration in May. Bruce Klinger, senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at the Heritage Foundation, said, "Yoon's participation in the NATO summit reflects his administration's willingness to expand the South Korean role in regional and international affairs."

Yoon said May 10 in his inauguration speech that his foreign policy goal is to make South Korea a "global pivotal state" bolstering cooperation with like-minded countries to promote liberal democratic values of freedom, peace and prosperity. Ellen Kim, deputy director of the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Yoon's attendance will also "send a message of alignment with NATO members and other non-NATO partners in strengthening the rules-based international order."

Seoul will also establish a diplomatic mission to NATO at its Brussels headquarters. South Korea is the only one of the four Asia-Pacific partner nations invited to the summit that has not set up a mission. Patrick Cronin, the Asia-Pacific Security Chair at Hudson Institute, said, "A South Korean mission makes dialogue with NATO constant rather than episodic."

China and Russia

Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at Brookings, said, "NATO's invitation to Indo-Pacific countries including (South) Korea indicates a realization of deeper linkage between trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific security, in part because of greater China-Russia cooperation."

Ahead of the NATO summit, China and Russia vowed closer cooperation along with other BRICS members Brazil, India, and South Africa at the summit of the emerging economies on June 22. Only Brazil criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the U.N. General Assembly. Under this global security environment, Evans Revere, a former acting assistant secretary for the U.S. State Department's East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration, said Yoon's participation at the NATO summit is crucial.

"As a liberal democracy that shares a broad range of values with NATO member states, (South) Korea has a stake in the ongoing effort by liberal democracies to strengthen their security cooperation to deal with common threats and concerns, including Russia and China," Revere said. At the summit, South Korea and other Asia-Pacific countries will discuss with NATO how they can cooperate on both hemispheres to enhance security, according to Yeo.

"NATO will seek support from Asian countries on the war in Ukraine, and likewise, they want to find ways to cooperate on policies in response to security concerns in the Indo-Pacific," Yeo said. South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said at a news briefing on June 22 that Yoon will seek to establish a "comprehensive security network" through the NATO summit "amidst unpredictable global situations," including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kim said that the comprehensive security network involves not only military but also economic and human security. As Yoon said to the media in April, these include advanced technologies, supply networks, climate change and health care. Kim said that South Korea will announce additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine at the summit.