Unknown necrophile exhumes and rapes toddler's body in Gujarat

Police in Gujarat has launched an investigation into an incident of rape of a toddler's corpse.

The development comes following the registration of a case based on the information provided by the victim's family.

Addressing reporters on Sunday night, Sub-Inspector V.I. Khadia of the Thangadh police said that the family complained that their one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl's body had been exhumed from the grave and they suspected someone to have misbehaved with the body.

After inspecting the body, the Thangadh hospital's primary diagnosis revealed that she had been raped.