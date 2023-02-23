IAS vs IPS: Karnataka court adjourns hearing on IAS Rohini Sindhuri's appeal

A Bengaluru court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri's petition seeking prohibition of social media posts and statements on her by IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, with whom she is currently engaged in a public spat.

The 74th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court has adjourned the matter to March 7 and allowed the IPS officer to file her objections to the petition.

Sindhuri had filed a petition on Wednesday, seeking a prohibition on issuing statements against her by Moudgil.

She had pleaded that the IPS officer had put her number in the public domain following which she is getting continuous calls and is being harassed. Moudgil is misusing her position as an IPS officer and not following rules, she claimed.