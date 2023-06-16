Widespread damage and power outages as Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat

Morbi district clocking over 115-120 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall, witnessed over 300 electric poles being destroyed. This damage led to power outages across 45 villages, as the cyclone made its aggressive landfall on Thursday evening.



Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials confirm that efforts to restore power are in full swing in nine of the affected villages.



With Biparjoy now losing strength, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reported no casualties in the Kutch district.



He further stated that road clearance operations are being carried out across several parts of the coastal districts. He said, "We are analysing the situation at the Control room in Kutch. No need to worry, the government is making every effort to bring things to normal."