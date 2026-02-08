Fake Milk Racket Using Detergent and Urea Busted in Gujarat After Nearly Five Years

A large scale fake milk production unit operating in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district was busted on 6 February 2026, with authorities alleging that detergent powder, urea fertiliser and other chemicals were used to manufacture milk and buttermilk supplied to villages for nearly five years.

The operation came to light after the Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch (LCB) conducted a raid at Shree Satya Dairy Products, a dairy unit located near Salal village in Prantij taluk. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising the LCB, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the food and drugs department carried out the search and sealed the factory.

According to officials, the unit allegedly prepared milk by mixing water with milk powder, caustic soda, refined palmolein oil, refined soybean oil, detergent powder and urea. Authorities said the adulterants were used to artificially increase thickness, foam, protein content and the overall appearance of milk to make it look genuine.

A senior police official said that the accused used a small quantity of real milk to expand production volumes significantly. “Using 300 litres of genuine milk, the accused used to produce 1,700 to 1,800 litres of milk daily by mixing various chemicals. The milk was packed in pouches and supplied to villages,” the officer said.

The adulterated dairy products were allegedly sold in local markets across Sabarkantha district and also supplied to Mehsana district, exposing hundreds of consumers to potential health risks over several years.

During the raid, police seized contaminated milk, buttermilk and raw materials worth around ₹71 lakh. Items recovered included 450 kg of whey powder, 625 kg of skimmed milk powder, 300 kg of premium skimmed milk powder, urea fertiliser, caustic soda, detergent powder, soybean oil and palmolein oil. Officials also seized 1,962 litres of adulterated milk and 1,180 litres of adulterated buttermilk that were ready for distribution.

Authorities said these materials and chemicals were used not only to increase the quantity of milk but also to improve its colour and apparent protein content, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between genuine and fake products.