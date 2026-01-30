Rajasthan Cracks Down on Food Adulteration, Seizes 43,000 Litres of Fake Ghee

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) In a statewide drive against food adulteration being carried out in Rajasthan, the state's Food Safety Department took major action under the "Pure Food – War on Adulteration" initiative and seized more than 43,000 litres of ghee suspected to be adulterated.

Rajasthan Food Safety Commissioner Dr. T. Shubhamangala, on Thursday, told that M/s Giridhar Milk Food Product, located in Shyam Vihar Colony at Machera in Jaipur, manufactures ghee under the brand name 'Bhog Vinayak'.

Samples of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee collected from Pratapgarh district were found to be unsafe in laboratory testing.