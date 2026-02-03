Tirupati Laddu Scam: CBI Finds ‘Synthetic Adulteration’ of Ghee—No Lard or Beef Tallow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on 23 January 2026, published its findings on the September 2024 Tirupati Laddu controversy. It concluded that ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024 did not contain animal fat, but was instead a synthetic, chemically formulated product designed to mimic ghee. The findings form part of the agency’s final chargesheet filed before an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the chargesheet, the material supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was not derived from milk or butter. Instead, investigators said it was produced using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, and laboratory esters, along with additives such as acetic acid esters and beta carotene to replicate the aroma, colour, and test characteristics of traditional ghee. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) described the product as a “synthetic chemical based” substance and noted that the supplier did not procure milk or butter during the relevant period.

Laboratory findings cited in the chargesheet include reports from the National Dairy Development Board’s Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock in Anand, Gujarat, and the ICAR National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, Haryana. Four sealed samples drawn from tankers were analysed using PCR based methods, and ICAR NDRI reported that lard was not detected in any of the samples. The NDDB laboratory concluded that the absence of cholesterol made the possibility of beef tallow, lard, or fish oil “very low.” It further stated that fatty acid profiles and the presence of beta sitosterol indicated the samples were primarily mixtures of palm oil or palm stearin with palm kernel oil.

Investigators detailed how chemical additives were allegedly used to manipulate standard purity tests. The chargesheet says acetic acid esters were added to artificially elevate Reichert Meissl values – a measure used to assess ghee purity – creating what a ‘false positive’ for dairy-based ghee. Beta carotene was used to reproduce the yellow colour associated with cow ghee, and flavouring agents were used to imitate the aroma and granular texture.

The SIT named 36 individuals in the alleged conspiracy, including directors of supplier companies and officials linked to procurement. Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited, located in Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand, was identified as a key supplier. The investigation alleges that adulterated ghee was prepared at this facility by mixing palm oils with minimal quantities of real ghee and chemicals. After being blacklisted, the syndicate allegedly routed the synthetic product through other entities to bypass procurement restrictions.

The scale of supply cited in the investigation is substantial. From FY 2022-23 up to September 2024, more than 6.8 crore kilograms of adulterated ghee were allegedly manufactured at the Bhagwanpur plant. Between 2019 and 2024, around 5.97 crore kilograms were said to have been supplied to TTD, causing a wrongful loss estimated at about ₹234.51 crore, with corresponding gains to the accused, according to the chargesheet.

As the controversy deepened, the State government transferred TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal with immediate effect and directed him to hand over charge. Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M Ravichandra was appointed as TTD in-charge EO. Reports said the SIT found that the EO had failed to detect the issue in time and did not take necessary action after it became public.