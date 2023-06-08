Protesting farmers give ultimatum to Haryana govt

Tikait, who reached Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, to extend support to the agitating farmers and those who were arrested, condemned the police lathicharge on protesting farmers who had blocked a national highway on Tuesday demanding that the state government should procure sunflower seeds at the MSP.



Claiming that the MSP for crops is a pan-India issue, he said: "This is the first lathicharge in the country on those demanding MSP. The struggle that began in Shahabad would reach the national level as every farmer is concerned about the MSP for different crops. An agitation bigger than the one in Delhi will have to be undertaken for the MSP."



Charuni's son Arshpal Singh told the media that the government should release the leaders and start procurement at the MSP by June 12, or they will intensify the protest.



"Farmer unions from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will gather at the Pipli grain market for 'MSP dilao, kisan bachao' rally on June 12 to chalk out a strategy and take some big decisions. All small sit-in protests being held at various locations will be lifted and only one will continue at Shahabad."



The farmers have been demanding procurement of sunflower seed at the fixed MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.