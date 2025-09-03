Haryana govt gives Rs 5 crore assistance each to flood-hit Punjab, J&K

He added that due to the heavy rainfall and flooding, the common man "are facing severe difficulties, and in such a situation, it is the duty of the Haryana government to act as a supportive neighbour and friend".

Chief Minister Saini also assured that the state government is fully prepared to provide all possible support to ensure timely and adequate assistance to the affected people.

He urged the Chief Ministers of both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to freely communicate any requirement for additional relief materials or assistance, assuring that the Haryana government will extend the necessary help immediately.

He said that in this hour of disaster, the highest priority is to restore hope and provide relief to the affected people.

"The Haryana government will ensure its full contribution in this effort, so that no family feels left alone during this crisis," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Saini wrote to his Punjab counterpart Mann, extending full cooperation of the state government in this hour of disaster, in the spirit of humanity and brotherhood.

(IANS/NS)

