Flood alert in Delhi after water released from Hathni Kund in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Delhi government’s Central Flood Control Room on Monday issued a flood warning after the discharge of 3.29 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana in the morning at around 9 A.M., an official said.

The official said water released from upstream barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, but the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation.

The flood warning issued by Executive Engineer Shiv Kumar, incharge of the control room, said, “The water level of Old Railway Bridge may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 metres. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places.”