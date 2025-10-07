Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish Slams Pakistan at United Nations Security Council

India delivered a strong rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations. India accused Islamabad of hypocrisy on women’s rights and recalled its campaign of genocidal mass rape. They cited the rape of 400,000 women during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

United Nations Security Council debate marking 25 years of Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. Speaking at the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, tore into Pakistan’s “delusional tirades” on Kashmir and questioned its moral authority.

He said that “Every year, we are fated to hear Pakistan’s delusional tirade against my country. A nation that bombed its own people and sanctioned a campaign of genocidal mass rape against 400,000 of its women citizens has no moral standing to lecture others.” He added, “The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda.”

Harish’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Counsellor Saima Saleem alleged India. She alleged that Kashmiri women had suffered sexual violence “used as a weapon of war.” India rejected the claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.