Nepalese Criminal Bhim Mahabahadur Jora Killed in Delhi-Gurgaon Police Encounter

Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a 30-year-old criminal from Nepal, was killed in a late-night operation. The operation was conducted jointly by the Gurgaon Crime Branch (Sector 43) and Delhi Police’s Special Staff at Astha Kunj Park, Delhi, on late October 6, 2025. Jora had a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head and was wanted in several serious cases across India, including murder, theft, and a ₹20 lakh burglary at BJP leader Mamta Bharadwaj’s residence in Gurgaon’s Sector 49.
Inspector Narendra Sharma of Gurgaon Crime Branch led the operation after receiving a tip-off that Jora was at the park with an accomplice. When police approached, Jora fired at them in an attempt to escape. Sharma narrowly avoided injury as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket. Despite repeated warnings, Jora kept firing, and police returned fire, critically wounding him. He was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he later died. His accomplice managed to escape.
Bhim Mahabahadur Jora: Criminal Record
Jora, originally from Nepal’s Kailali district, led a transnational theft and dacoity gang operating in India. He had been on the run for 17 months after participating in the May 2024 murder. This was the murder of 63-year-old Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul in the Jangpura region of New Delhi, along with five others. Four of his co-accused had already been arrested.
He was also involved in a burglary on October 2, 2025, at BJP leader Mamta Bharadwaj’s Gurgaon residence, stealing ₹20 lakh in cash and valuables. His associate, Yuvraj Thapa, was arrested at Anand Vihar Railway Station while fleeing to Nepal and confirmed Jora as the mastermind behind this and other crimes.
Investigations revealed that Jora ran an organized gang that used fake Aadhaar cards to infiltrate Indian cities. Nepali men and women were placed as domestic workers in wealthy homes across Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat. They would gain the household’s trust, then drug or hold residents hostage to steal money, gold, and valuables before escaping to Nepal.
In July 2025, the gang targeted a property dealer in Civil Lines, Gurgaon. Jora, along with Nepali accomplices Smriti Buda (alias Pooja) and Hemant Thukri, drugged the couple and looted ₹3.8 lakh. Buda and Thukri escaped to Nepal, while Thukri was later arrested.
Police Operation and Coordination
The operation demonstrated effective collaboration between Gurgaon and Delhi police teams. Constable Rohit Balauria played a key role in tracking Jora over his 17-month evasion. Authorities recovered an automatic pistol, one live cartridge, three empty shells, and burglary tools from the encounter site. Jora had six cases pending across Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Gujarat, highlighting his significant threat.
Police are now focused on locating Jora’s escaped accomplice and dismantling the broader gang network, which had carried out multiple organized robberies across India using fake identities. [Rh/Eth/VP]
