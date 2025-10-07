Nepalese Criminal Bhim Mahabahadur Jora Killed in Delhi-Gurgaon Police Encounter

Bhim Mahabahadur Jora: Criminal Record

Jora, originally from Nepal’s Kailali district, led a transnational theft and dacoity gang operating in India. He had been on the run for 17 months after participating in the May 2024 murder. This was the murder of 63-year-old Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul in the Jangpura region of New Delhi, along with five others. Four of his co-accused had already been arrested.

He was also involved in a burglary on October 2, 2025, at BJP leader Mamta Bharadwaj’s Gurgaon residence, stealing ₹20 lakh in cash and valuables. His associate, Yuvraj Thapa, was arrested at Anand Vihar Railway Station while fleeing to Nepal and confirmed Jora as the mastermind behind this and other crimes.

Investigations revealed that Jora ran an organized gang that used fake Aadhaar cards to infiltrate Indian cities. Nepali men and women were placed as domestic workers in wealthy homes across Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat. They would gain the household’s trust, then drug or hold residents hostage to steal money, gold, and valuables before escaping to Nepal.

In July 2025, the gang targeted a property dealer in Civil Lines, Gurgaon. Jora, along with Nepali accomplices Smriti Buda (alias Pooja) and Hemant Thukri, drugged the couple and looted ₹3.8 lakh. Buda and Thukri escaped to Nepal, while Thukri was later arrested.