“Something Is Fishy,” Says Shashi Tharoor as Sabarimala Gold Theft Uproar Rocks Kerala Assembly

Kerala Assembly halts Question Hour amid protests over the Sabarimala gold theft case.
High Court orders SIT probe after finding a 4.54 kg gold shortfall in the temple project.
Shashi Tharoor says “something is fishy” as the sponsor's wedding gold proposal sparks outrage.
The most talked-about affair right now is the uproar in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The Assembly had to suspend its Question Hour and later adjourn proceedings as opposition lawmakers protested over allegations of gold theft in the Sabarimala temple project.
Opposition members raised concerns over discrepancies in the weight and accounting of the gold-plated copper panels used in the shrine, leading to a protest. There were banners and slogans that caused disruption, forcing the Speaker to halt the proceedings. The demonstration reflected the extent of political and public concern over the issue.
The Kerala High Court's intervention lies at the center of the dispute. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the court to look into the alleged irregularities in the gold-plating work. The court seized relevant documents and named the sponsor and the electroplating company as respondents after preliminary findings indicated a shortage of about 4.54 kilograms of gold. The legal scrutiny stressed the importance of transparency while handling public and religious resources, emphasizing accountability rather than political debate.
Digging further, documents revealed that the project’s sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potti, had once sought approval from the Travancore Devaswom Board with a proposal to use the remaining gold for a girl’s wedding. Although the act was intended as a charitable gesture, it could not escape criticism, with people suggesting that redirecting temple donations—even for a good cause—needs to be done transparently to avoid suspicion.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to the ongoing controversy, saying, “I think everybody in Kerala realises that there is something really fishy about what is going on. The allegations that many kilos of gold seem to have been siphoned off … accountability is a must.” His remarks have struck a chord with the public, reflecting their growing anxiety. [Rh/Eth/SY]
