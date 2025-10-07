“Something Is Fishy,” Says Shashi Tharoor as Sabarimala Gold Theft Uproar Rocks Kerala Assembly

The most talked-about affair right now is the uproar in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The Assembly had to suspend its Question Hour and later adjourn proceedings as opposition lawmakers protested over allegations of gold theft in the Sabarimala temple project.

Opposition members raised concerns over discrepancies in the weight and accounting of the gold-plated copper panels used in the shrine, leading to a protest. There were banners and slogans that caused disruption, forcing the Speaker to halt the proceedings. The demonstration reflected the extent of political and public concern over the issue.