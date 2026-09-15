Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested for Ramming Woman Biker; Charges of Attempted Murder Invoked

A SHOCKING video of a hit-and-run case from Gurugram went viral on Monday, September 14, 2026, sparking outrage online. The influencer who goes by the Instagram username ‘rebelwheels_sia_’ shared the clip of the incident on social media, alleging that the driver and the three passengers were drunk and deliberately rammed her when she refused to stop her bike at their demand. In a latest development, the accused Kalyan Bainsla was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday, September 15.

In the viral video, the white sedan is seen hitting Sia’s bike, an Aprilia RS 457, hard and running away from the site. Sia alleges the incident took place on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The incident sparked nationwide outrage followed by the arrest of the accused. On Tuesday, September 15, the Gurugram police booked him under attempt to murder charges after examining the CCTV footage from the area.