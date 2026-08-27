Gurugram Water-Logging Sparks Viral Debate: Is Noida Better Than the Millennium City? Journalist Shiv Aroor Has a Hot Take

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ONE OF THE MOST PROMINENT corporate and tech hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram found itself caught in the middle of a viral internet. With the recent incident of water-logging in Haryana’s corporate city, the image of Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, has quite literally gone down the drain. Amid this chaos a debate took the internet by storm, where users argued whether Noida is a better place to live in NCR than the so-called “Millenium City.”
The debate soon caught the attention of prominent journalists, authors, online commentators, and professionals. Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV, first gave the controversial comment proclaiming that there is not really any comparison between the two cities as Noida beats Gurugram anyday in terms of standards of living.
While acknowledging that the millennium city is better at the social scene like the “nightlife, restaurants, corporate glitz,” Aroor believes that Noida is far superior in the “boring stuff” that affects your daily life like the “roads, drainage, planning traffic, public spaces, connectivity, basic infrastructure and general liveability.” Other prominent names took note of the NDTV reporter’s comments and gave their own opinions on the topic.
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Joining Shiv Aroor in his tirade against the millenium city, Hindol Sengupta— author, historian, and co-founder of Global Affairs analysis startup— shared an article by The Indian Express, and quoted, “Gurgaon is simply not worth living in anymore.” The article documents a Gurugram resident’s struggle to bring his daughter home from school due to waterlogging. The quote from the article shared by Sengupta further reads, “We don’t want to live here. My family goes through this hell every single year despite the high taxes we pay to the government and the hefty rents. We are now seriously mulling moving out of Gurgaon.”
Sushant Sareen— Senior Fellow at Observer Researcher Foundation (ORF)— also argued against Gurugram while reposting Sengupta’s comments on X. He believes the greed and the incompetence of the state government, bureaucratic hurdles, and mafias have turned the city into a “swanky slum.”
Sareen writes, “Gurgaon is a case of killing the goose that lays golden eggs [...] Optics of the [Deputy Commissioner Gurugram] making rounds is so cringe because everyone knows its just for camera, not to fix things. Trust these guys to destroy a brand and turn gold into shit. They cant control traffic, cant stop wrong side driving, cant make sensible roads, hell they cant make roads, they don’t understand the concept of drainage. That's why I call it a swanky slum.”
Amid the claims of Noida being superior, it was only natural that opposing voices would emerge.
Sparsh Sehgal— Investment professional at Dalmia Holdings— said, “Noida is soulless,” while replying to Shiv Aroor’s post on X. However, he also acknowledged that Gurugram is also void of soul but “it has enough materialism and hedonism to create an alternate vibe.” On the other hand, according to Sehgal, Noida is “so bland that it lacks both soul and vibe, just sad offices along with sad housing.”
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Amit Kilhor— online educator, Youtuber, and social media commentator— also considered Aroor’s remarks amusing. He replied to the NDTV reporter on X, saying that Noida is just urban planning without any city. He came in to defend Gurugram, writing, “Gurgaon is chaotic, flooded too, overpriced, held together by Cyber hub and optimism.. still people wants to live here.”
Kilhor further said that he might consider taking a flat in Noida at 75 for retirement. “Kutta paalo, Dinosaur paalo, but yeh veham na paalo ki Noida is superior (Keep a dog, keep a dinosaur, but don't harbor the delusion that Noida is superior). Noida is a pitstop used while going towards Agra and UP,” he said on X.
More users came in speaking in favor of their residential areas, or in some cases with their work cities. As the friendly never-ending debate between the two NCR cities continues online, the serious question over accountability of the cities’ development remains an important one.
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