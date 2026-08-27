Gurugram Water-Logging Sparks Viral Debate: Is Noida Better Than the Millennium City? Journalist Shiv Aroor Has a Hot Take

See Also: Girlfriend's 3,400 Kisses on Car Lands Gwalior Man in Trouble: Traffic Police Fines ₹5,500 as Video Goes Viral

People Question Whether Gurugram is Worth Living Anymore

Joining Shiv Aroor in his tirade against the millenium city, Hindol Sengupta— author, historian, and co-founder of Global Affairs analysis startup— shared an article by The Indian Express, and quoted, “Gurgaon is simply not worth living in anymore.” The article documents a Gurugram resident’s struggle to bring his daughter home from school due to waterlogging. The quote from the article shared by Sengupta further reads, “We don’t want to live here. My family goes through this hell every single year despite the high taxes we pay to the government and the hefty rents. We are now seriously mulling moving out of Gurgaon.”

Sushant Sareen— Senior Fellow at Observer Researcher Foundation (ORF)— also argued against Gurugram while reposting Sengupta’s comments on X. He believes the greed and the incompetence of the state government, bureaucratic hurdles, and mafias have turned the city into a “swanky slum.”

Sareen writes, “Gurgaon is a case of killing the goose that lays golden eggs [...] Optics of the [Deputy Commissioner Gurugram] making rounds is so cringe because everyone knows its just for camera, not to fix things. Trust these guys to destroy a brand and turn gold into shit. They cant control traffic, cant stop wrong side driving, cant make sensible roads, hell they cant make roads, they don’t understand the concept of drainage. That's why I call it a swanky slum.”

Amid the claims of Noida being superior, it was only natural that opposing voices would emerge.