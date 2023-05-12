Mpox emergency is over: WHO

He cautioned, however, that "as with Covid-19, that does not mean that the work is over". The virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including in Africa, where transmission is still not well understood, and poses significant public health challenges that need a robust, proactive and sustainable response, he said.



"While the emergencies of mpox and COVID-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both," Tedros said. "Both viruses continue to circulate, and both continue to kill (people)."



According to the WHO, since the mpox outbreak last year, more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported from 111 countries. [IANS/NS]