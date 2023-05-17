Understanding the Legalities and Restrictions for Minors around Vaping

By : Samit Mondal

As society becomes more health-conscious, many individuals are turning to vaping as an alternative to traditional cigarette smoking. However, when it comes to minors and vaping, the rules and regulations can be somewhat confusing. Here's what you need to know about the restrictions and legalities of minors and vaping.

First, it is important to note that the legal age in the US to purchase and use vaping products is 21 years old. This includes e-cigarettes, vaporizers, and all related accessories. This law is in place to protect minors from the potential health risks associated with vaping, as well as to prevent them from forming addictive habits at an early age.

The legal age to vape in the UK is 18 years old, as regulated by the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016. This law is in place to protect minors from the potential health risks associated with vaping, as well as to prevent them from forming addictive habits at an early age. Additionally, retailers who sell vaping products are required to verify the age of their customers, either by asking for identification or using a third-party age verification service. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines, the revocation of a retailer's license, or even imprisonment for repeat offenses. It is important for adults who choose to vape in the UK to do so responsibly and in accordance with these regulations.