Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods

In a bid to encourage more families to have open conversations around menstruation, Amazon UK has trained its virtual assistant technology Alexa on how to give advice to manage periods, the e-commerce company said.



UK teenagers can now ask questions such as "Alexa, what is regular period pain?", "Alexa, can periods affect my mental health?", "Alexa, how do you use period pads?", "Alexa, what is a typical age to start your period?","Alexa, what are reusable period products?","Alexa, where can I get free period products?", "Alexa, are reusable period products cheaper?"



To develop the new experience, Amazon worked with period poverty charity Freedom4Girls, utilising its research guides to teach Alexa the key information around the subject, including key information around period poverty and where lower income families can have access to period products in the UK.



When information about periods is requested, Alexa will also answer using information from the UK National Health Service (NHS) website.