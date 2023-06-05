Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles?





Most cutting boards are made of rubber, bamboo, wood or plastic. Over time, these kitchen implements develop grooves and slash marks from mincing, slicing and chopping food. Recently, researchers have shown that some plastic board materials, including polypropylene and polyethylene, can shed nano- and micro-sized flecks when cut with knives.



In the new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the researchers collected and measured the micro-sized particles released from cutting boards, which were repeatedly struck by a knife. In their tests, they compared five people's chopping patterns and one person's chopping on different materials with and without carrots.



From the results, the team calculated that food preparation could produce 14 to 71 million polyethylene microplastics and 79 million polypropylene microplastics from their respective boards each year.



While yearly estimates were not determined for wooden boards, the researchers reported that these items sloughed off 4 to 22 times more microparticles than plastic ones in different tests.



But even though many microparticles formed, the researchers found that polyethylene microplastics and wood microparticles released when chopping carrots didn't appear to significantly change mouse cells' viability in lab tests.

