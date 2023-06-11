Are you taking the right supplements?

Heart issues are the leading cause of death across the globe affecting more than 17.9 million lives every year. Heart health is the most important in the human body and we don't need studies to prove it.

Your brain and heart pretty much shape the entire body and its functions. Conditions like stroke and hypertension arise due to mental and physical issues in the body. Yes, stress is also a leading factor in such matters. Do you think your everyday diet provides enough for your heart?

If you are living in an urban environment, nothing you consume is 100 per cent pure. "Adulterated" is a small word, your food items contain the unhealthiest substances if not washed properly. This creates a huge deficiency of essential nutrients in the body. And, supplements foster the bridging of this nutritional gap. Yes, people are still doubtful about their advantages and very few of us take them seriously.



Supplements are readily available and do not even need a prescription at times, but there are better ways of taking this path. Consult an expert, don't be one! Our busy schedules have no space for a nutrition-rich diet and we have become too comfortable with the sedentary lifestyle.

Junk food, an imbalanced sleep routine, mental stress (cheers to hours and hours on social media platforms), and ignorance of health are significant factors that harm our heart health. However, we can fulfil the nutrition quota of our body and make our hearts happy and healthy with these seven supplements: