People consume different Drinks to keep themselves hydrated during summers including soft drinks, packed juices. These drinks are good in taste but not healthy yet they are not budget friendly.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took her instagram handle to aware us about the health benefits and the recipe of the cucumber mint cooler.
Ingredients List-
1. 2 pieces of Cucumber
2. 1/4 Mint Leaves
3. Lemons
4. Salt
5. Ice cubes
Recipe -
Cut the cucumber in two pieces and put them in big blender along with 1/4 mint leaves and lime juice. Blend it till it becomes smooth. Pour the smoothie into the glass and put some ice cubes and enjoy.
Health benefits of Cucumber Mint Cooler -
1. : During summer, there is loss of sweats which leads to lots of loss of water and dehydration. This cucumber mint cooler will help in keeping yourself hydrated. It can benefit in reducing the no. of acnes and pimples that occur on face during summers. It helps in releasing all the toxins in the body.
2. : It contains Pottasium and Magnisium that helps in controlling the blood pressure. People suffer from hypertension should have 2 glass of this cucumber mint cooler per day.
3. : The consumption of cucumber and mint leaves helps in better digestion. It contains enough amount of fiber which helps in constipation and other digestive problems.