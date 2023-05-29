Health benefits of Cucumber Mint Cooler -

1. Keeps the body hydrated : During summer, there is loss of sweats which leads to lots of loss of water and dehydration. This cucumber mint cooler will help in keeping yourself hydrated. It can benefit in reducing the no. of acnes and pimples that occur on face during summers. It helps in releasing all the toxins in the body.

2. Controls Blood Pressure : It contains Pottasium and Magnisium that helps in controlling the blood pressure. People suffer from hypertension should have 2 glass of this cucumber mint cooler per day.