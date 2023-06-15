No care, no medicines: Koiripur PHC reroutes patients to private facilities

Elaborating further, he said: "The PHC building was a private property with a monthly rent of Rs 1. Consequently, even the government could not do anything to improve its condition. It took me almost a year to make it a non-rental property and hand it over to the government."



Sahu informed that the health department was in the process of initiating repair works. "I have been in contact with the authorities concerned earlier. Though I am not the chairman now, I am from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the state. I will continue to make efforts to make the PHC facilities better," he said.



District Chief Medical Officer Dr DK Tripathi was aware of the condition of Koiripur PHC, but did not comment on the timeframe for repairs or the expenses involved. "The building needs reconstruction. We have asked the junior engineer concerned to make an estimate. I cannot say how long it will take to resolve the issue," Tripathi said. Meanwhile, Sahu estimated that around Rs 1 crore would be required to repair and equip the PHC with necessary medical facilities.



Few and far



At present, people of Koiripur have no choice but to visit Chanda CHC for medical care. Many try to avoid treatment as expenses are high. Mithailal has been facing respiratory issues for the last three years, but has visited the CHC only twice. Neither did he think about getting a better treatment elsewhere as he could not afford the medical expenses.



"The doctor at the CHC suggested medicines for 10 days. It should be given free of cost to the patients, but there was no stock. When I went to a private pharmacy, I found the medicine would cost Rs 3,000 for 10 days. It was not at all affordable. So, I ended up consulting a local doctor (quack), who suggested a medicine costing Rs 500 to 700 a month," he said.



Mithailal does not breathe normally and cannot stand for 10 to 15 minutes as his legs shake. "I have not been working for the last three years. My sons are in their early 20s; they do earn a little through construction labour. Both could study only up to class 8," he lamented.