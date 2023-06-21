Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?





As per Dr Imran Ul Haq, Cardiologist, Amor Hospital, in cardiovascular conditions, Yoga helps lower cholesterol, blood pressure and improve heart rate.



"Most of the heart related health issues are caused by stress that is left unchecked which may result in obesity or diabetes. Being able to recognize common symptoms and getting regular physical activity can have many health benefits. If you're uncertain about stress and the cause, you need to consider seeing a professional to check if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, dizziness or nausea."



Dr G Vishnu, Psychiatrist, Dr Bharati Rao's rehabilitation centre, RehabCity, Hyderabad, said: "There are many benefits of Yoga for mental wellbeing. It stimulates oxygen flow and eases stress levels in mind, making space for positive thoughts. In many cases it affects the body and behaviour. During such cases, it is recommended to meet a counsellor or a therapist who can identify the cause of stress or trauma. For people who are starting, the first step is to learn to focus the breath and if you're in alignment with your breath and thoughts, you don't need to be worried about people's opinions, judgments or other pressures."