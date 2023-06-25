Expert advice to stay fit during rainy season

Probiotics: Include probiotic-rich foods in your diet, such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables. Probiotics help to support a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a vital role in your immune system. They promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract, enhancing nutrient absorption and reducing the risk of gastrointestinal issues. A healthy gut contributes to improved immunity and overall well-being.



Garlic and onions: Add garlic and onions to your meals as they possess natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. These ingredients help to protect against common infections, particularly respiratory infections that are more prevalent during the rainy season. Including them in your diet not only adds flavour but also enhances the nutritional value of your meals.



Soups and stews: Prepare nourishing soups and stews using a variety of vegetables, legumes, and lean meats. These dishes are not only comforting and warming but also provide essential nutrients. Vegetables like carrots, spinach, and mushrooms offer vitamins and minerals, while legumes like lentils and beans provide protein and fibre. Lean meats like chicken or turkey can add an extra protein boost. Soups and stews help to keep you satiated, hydrated, and nourished during the rainy season.



Avoid street food: Minimise the consumption of street food during the rainy season to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. The rainy season can create conditions that are conducive to bacterial and fungal growth, making street food more prone to contamination. Opt for home-cooked meals or food from trusted sources to ensure food safety and prevent digestive issues.