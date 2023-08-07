Great hair days

One of the leading hair brand in the US, Redken, has made its highly anticipated debut in India. The brand brings together the power of science and the prowess of its hairdressers to empower everyone to express themselves and make a statement with their hair.

At its core, the brand is known to deliver powerful hair transformations with its unique pH balanced formulas that preserve the health of hair. Its extensive range of products covers all the bases - colour, care, styling - ensuring they've got your back for every hair need.

“In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the number of young affluent consumers in India. These consumers are quite individualistic, experimentative and are willing to spend on specialised products and services best suited to their specific needs. We feel that this is the right time to bring a global brand like Redken to India which offers a performance-driven, comprehensive portfolio to this evolved cohort”, said D.P. Sharma, Director – Professional Products Division, L’Oreal India.