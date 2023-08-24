7 steps to help you keep your diabetes in check at work

Decide whether you want to have this meal at home or when you get to work but keep it nutritious. Limit empty calories and cut back on salt and saturated fat.

Snack smart: Whether a co-worker is munching on chips or fried foods or candy, or offering everyone mithai with celebratory news, you are always surrounded with unhealthy temptations.Avoiding snacking entirely can be tough, so have them in moderation, and be mindful of what you eat. Keep healthy snacks at hand – fruits, salad, nuts, yogurt – for when cravings hit. Also remember to stay hydrated with water over sugary and caffeinated drinks.

Healthy Lunch Matters: Pack lunch smartly so you can enjoy a healthy, balanced meal and aren’t only dependant on outside food. A diabetes-friendly diet includes leafy greens (like spinach), non-starchy vegetables (like carrots, tomatoes, onions, okra, cauliflower), healthy carbs (like whole grains and brown rice), lean proteins (including eggs, beans, and chicken), and fruits low in carbohydrates (such as oranges). On days with special events, whether a colleague’s birthday or team lunch, watch your calorie intake beforehand.

In addition to following a balanced diet, it is crucial to monitor your glucose levels before and after meals. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices can be helpful in tracking your glucose levels throughout the day, providing real-time data to aid in managing your diabetes.

Stick to your medication routine: To manage your diabetes well, adhering to medication is important, which helps maintain glycemic control. In case you need to take any medication at work, be sure to set reminders – maybe on your phone or with a post-it note on your desk.

Let your team be in the know: If you feel comfortable, talk to your manager and team about living with diabetes. This may help you request for more flexible adjustments, or even consistency with lunch breaks. You can also discuss critical steps necessary in case of a glucose emergency, so they know how to help you if such situations arise.

Get moving: Many at work have sedentary lifestyles. Physical activity helps people with diabetes manage their condition better. Get active by stretching at your desk, taking short walks around the office, up and down the stairs, or even outside. A recent study found that a post-meal walk also helps lower your blood sugar levels. Further, try fitting exercise into your routine before or after work.