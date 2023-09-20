Karnataka to ban hookah bars, raise minimum age for smoking to 21

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Sports and Youth Services Minister B. Nagendra on Tuesday announced action will be taken to ban hookah bars in the state.

They have also announced that the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products will be increased from the present 18 years to 21 years.

The decision in this regard has been taken in the meeting jointly held by their ministries.

Rao and Nagendra also said that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa) will be amended to implement the decisions.