What should you do if crackers cause an eye injury?

The festival of Diwali brings joy to millions across the nation. One of the most celebrated traditions during this festivity is setting off firecrackers. However, we must stay vigilant when it comes to the safety of our eyes while bursting firecrackers as it is crucial to ensure that the festivities remain joyful and accident-free.

Eye injuries are a common occurrence that might take you off guard. As a result, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director of Orbisit in India, advises IANSlife on what to do if a tragedy arises when lighting crackers:

Prevention is Better Than Cure

Choosing eco-friendly firecrackers, wearing protective eyewear, maintaining a safe distance, and supervising children closely are essential precautions that can significantly reduce the risk of eye accidents.

What to Do in Case of an Accident?

Despite one’s best efforts, accidents can still occur. If you or someone around you sustains an eye injury while setting off firecrackers, follow these immediate steps:

Stay Calm: In the event of an eye accident, it is crucial to remain as calm as possible. Panic can exacerbate the situation, so take a deep breath and keep your composure.

Do Not Rub Your Eye: It is important to resist the urge to touch or rub the affected eye as this will only worsen the situation.

Gently Rinse Your Eye: If there are visible foreign particles or debris in the eye, gently rinse it with clean water. Use a sterile saline solution if available. Avoid using tap water, as it may contain impurities that could further irritate the eye.

Cover the Injured Eye: Protect the injured eye by covering it with a clean, sterile gauze or a soft, cotton cloth. This will help prevent further contamination and minimise movement of the affected eye.

Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Do not delay seeking professional medical help. Even apparently minor injuries can affect vision if left untreated. Contact an eye specialist or visit the nearest hospital emergency department for a thorough examination and proper treatment.