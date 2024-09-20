Common Misconceptions about Studying MBBS in Georgia: Facts vs. Myths

MBBS in Georgia: Georgia, a country located in eastern Europe, is famous for many things. It is the birthplace of wine, boasts great food, and a diverse culture. According to the 2024 International Crime Index, Georgia ranks at 20th place, making it one of the safest countries in the world.

But Georgia is also known for its medical education, research infrastructure and, for this reason it has become an attractive option for many aspiring doctors from India, pursuing an MBBS degree abroad.

Due to the easy admission process, affordable tuition fees, and high-quality education, Georgia has emerged as a popular destination for Indian medical students. However, there are several misconceptions surrounding the process and experience of studying MBBS in Georgia. In this post, we will discuss and bust all the myths about studying MBBS in Georgia.

Myth 1: The Quality of Education is Inferior

One of the prevalent misconceptions is that medical education in Georgia is of inferior quality compared to Western countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and France. However, the quality of medical education in Georgia is at par with that of other European countries. It can be gauged from the fact that many universities in Georgia are recognized by global medical bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medical Council of India (MCI). Institutions like Tbilisi State Medical University and Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University offer medical programs that meet international standards.

These institutions have the best medical education infrastructure, and students benefit from modern teaching methods, including practical training in hospitals equipped with advanced technology. Moreover, to enhance the quality of medical education, Georgian medical schools often employ faculty members who have studied or worked abroad.

Myth 2: Language Barriers are a Major Issue

Another prevalent myth is language barriers. It is believed that language barriers hinder the learning process. The official language of Georgia is Georgian and it is used for day to day affairs and administration. However, when it comes to medical education, many universities offer MBBS programs in English to cater to international students. The medium of instruction in these programs is English, allowing students from India and other countries to study without needing to learn Georgian.

Also, English is taught in Georgian schools and is prevalent among residents of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, or Batumi, where some best medical universities are established. I hope this helps to dispel the myths regarding language barrier in case you are heading to Georgia for MBBS.

Myth 3: Admission Requirements are Unreasonably Strict

Many prospective students believe that admission requirements for MBBS programs in Georgia are overly stringent. In contrast, the admission process in Georgian medical colleges is relatively easy compared to many Indian medical colleges. The general requirements are that candidates should have completed their higher secondary education with science subjects (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) with 50% marks and pass an entrance exam or provide proof of proficiency in English.

Another requirement is a NEET score. However, unlike Indian medical colleges, which demand high NEET scores for MBBS admission, medical studies in Georgia require a NEET score of 168 or above.

Myth 4: Studying in Georgia is Expensive

The perception that studying MBBS in Georgia is expensive can deter many students. However, this is a total myth. Tuition fees in Georgia are significantly lower than those in Western countries and even some private medical colleges in India. On average, tuition fees range from $3,000 to $7,000 or around 4 to 5 lakh per academic year depending on the university. In comparison to that, Indian private universities charge around 10 to 15 lakhs per year.

Also foreign students are eligible for some government scholarships, which can cover the cost of living expenses and tuition fees too. Medical colleges also offer stipends based on academic performance of the students which helps to cover academic fees.

Additionally, there are universities like Akaki Tsereteli State University that offer many scholarship options like Presidential Scholarship, Dean's Scholarship, and International Student Scholarship. The Presidential Scholarship helps to cover 100% of tuition fees, while the Dean's Scholarship covers up to 50%, and the International Student Scholarship covers up to 25%.

Living costs are also relatively low compared to those in Western Europe or North America. Students can find affordable accommodation and food options, making it a financially viable choice for many families from medium or low income strata. Also, Georgian employment laws enable foreign students to take part time jobs to cover their living expenses.

Myth 5: Job Opportunities After Graduation Are Limited

A common concern among students is the belief that job opportunities after graduating from a Georgian medical school are limited. In contrast, MBBS graduates from Georgian universities can practice medicine internationally after passing the clearing licensing exams in their respective countries.

For example, in India, foreign MBBS graduates must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to practice medicine. Many Indian students successfully clear this examination each year to secure jobs in top hospitals after studying in Georgia.

Myth 6: Cultural Differences Make Adaptation Difficult

Cultural differences can often make prospective students anxious about adjusting to life in Georgia. While moving to a new country does come with its set of challenges, it's important to recognize that Georgian culture is known for its warmth and hospitality towards international students.

Many universities in Georgia understand the needs of newcomers and have established robust support systems, including orientation programs and student organizations. These initiatives are designed to help students settle in and feel at home.

Moreover, cities like Tbilisi are lively and cosmopolitan, brimming with amenities and activities that cater to students. From cafes and cultural events to parks and vibrant nightlife, there's plenty to explore, making the transition smoother and more enjoyable.

The Role of Immigration Consultants

Wading through the process of studying abroad can be daunting. You need to not only apply for admission but also secure a student visa and submit documents for verification to complete the admission process. This is where professional guidance comes in handy. You can engage with the best immigration consultants in India who provide prospective MBBS students with essential information regarding visa processes, university selections, and scholarship opportunities.

Consultants like HSA Visa World Immigration & Educational Consultants Pvt. Ltd offers tailored services that help ease the application process for studying MBBS in Georgia. Their consultants will provide insights into documentation requirements and assist with visa applications, ensuring a smoother transition for students moving abroad.

Studying MBBS in Georgia is an appealing choice for many aspiring doctors who seek a quality education without breaking the bank. By addressing and clearing up common misconceptions—like worries about the quality of education, language barriers, admission procedures, costs, job opportunities, and adapting to a new culture—students can feel more empowered to make informed decisions about their futures.

With the right support from experienced immigration consultants and thorough research into various universities, students can confidently embark on their medical journey. The experience of studying abroad not only enhances academic knowledge but also enriches personal growth, which is essential for anyone entering the medical field today. Embracing this opportunity can lead to a fulfilling career while also broadening one's horizons in ways that go beyond the classroom.