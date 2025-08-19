What Every Man Should Know — Testosterone, ED & Prostate Health Q&A

From understanding testosterone levels to male infertility, it’s normal to have questions about your health and what to do when your body doesn't feel right.

Our team is here to help. The Men's Wellness Clinic at the University of Chicago Medicine has multidisciplinary specialists who offer a wide range of services across the span of men's health, and we have primary care physicians available across the Chicagoland area.

Here are some of the most common questions we receive about hormones, sexual health and fertility so you can be better informed and in control of your health at any age.

What’s included in a men’s health checkup?

During a routine checkup, your physician will likely conduct several standard examinations and assessments, as well as recommend specific tests based on your age and health. Most visits include:

Physical exam to evaluate your vital signs (such as weight, blood pressure and heart rate)



Blood tests to determine your cholesterol and blood sugar levels



Questions about your mental and emotional well-being



Making sure your vaccinations are up to date



Starting at age 40 — and based on shared doctor-patient decision making and risk factors like family history — discussing a digital rectal exam (DRE) and/or a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, as well as a colonoscopy, to detect prostate cancer.

Every month at home, you should also check your scrotum and testicles for changes or irregularities and examine your skin for unusual growths, moles or spots.

Hormones and men’s health

What is testosterone?

Testosterone is a sex hormone naturally present in both men and women; in males, it’s produced in the testes and adrenal glands.

What does testosterone do?

Testosterone plays an important role in whether an embryo develops male or female reproductive structures, and it also influences a person’s sex drive, bone growth, cardiovascular health and overall energy level. Testosterone is involved in male puberty, including making sperm, deepening the voice and growing hair.