Schizophrenia, depression may raise heart disease & death risks by nearly 100 pc: Study

New Delhi, Aug 29: Certain mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia and depression, can raise the risk of developing heart disease and mortality by nearly 100 per cent, according to a report on Friday.

The report, published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health-Europe, summarises cardiovascular health disparities among those diagnosed with depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Researchers from Emory University showed that schizophrenia raises the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by nearly 100 per cent. This was followed by major depression ( 72 per cent), PTSD (57 per cent), bipolar disorder (61 per cent), panic disorder (50 per cent), and phobic anxiety (70 per cent).

The research also showed that these conditions are associated with a poorer prognosis, greater risk for readmission, and higher mortality from existing heart conditions. For example, major depression more than doubles the mortality rate in those with existing CVD.

In addition, the report emphasised a bidirectional relationship.