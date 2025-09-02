Changing Diapers Is Gay’: Malaysian Influencer’s Remarks Ignite Outrage

The post immediately outraged netizens, leading to a lot of criticism online. One user commented, “If you feel like you are the king, your wife should be the queen. So, please prepare 10 people to help with housework, alright, because the queen doesn’t do housework.” There were men commenting on the post, stressing that helping with chores does not make one gay but responsible. Another chipped in by commenting that if doing house chores means being gay, then he is happy to be one.

Some even mocked the influencer, saying they don’t take advice from a kid who cannot even spell ‘loser’ correctly, as he wrote it as ‘What a looser man.’ The influencer was condemned heavily for his sexist and homophobic take on the shared responsibilities in a modern relationship.



This is not the first time he has provoked outrage online. In the past, he landed himself in controversies with statements like “career-driven women are foolish” and “plus-size individuals won’t earn respect.” He posted yet another controversial statement today, saying “Cooking is a gay act.” He tagged cooking as inefficient, a waste of time and effort, and childish. He elaborated further, saying that instead of wasting 30–40 minutes, 3–4 times a day, one should just buy food. His comment section once again exploded, with many calling him arrogant, ignorant, and outright offensive.