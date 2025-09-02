Changing Diapers Is Gay’: Malaysian Influencer’s Remarks Ignite Outrage

Malaysian influencer DMA Islam sparked outrage after labeling men who do household chores as ‘gay’, ‘losers’, and ‘lazy’.
Social media users condemned his remarks as sexist, homophobic, and regressive, with many men proudly sharing that helping with chores is a sign of responsibility, not weakness.
The backlash reignited debates on gender roles and toxic masculinity.
Social media has become the world’s meeting point where we share thoughts, humor, and love to connect with like-minded people. It’s a space to celebrate the good and call out the bad, often bringing stories into the spotlight, whether for inspiration or controversy. One such controversial post is going viral from a Malaysian influencer with the Instagram handle dma_islam, who recently shared a photo labeling men who change diapers as ‘gay.’ The Malaysian influencer faces backlash given his remarks on household chores, triggering massive backlash online and sparking outrage and debate over gender roles and respect in relationships.
The Malaysian influencer has 31.6k Instagram followers, self-claiming himself as a speaker and misogynist. He captioned the photo saying that men who do household chores are gay, insisting that men are meant to be leaders. He further emphasized his point, saying kings do not waste their time sweeping; rather, they should focus on greater pursuits. He even claimed that men who help around at home are not respected by their wives, branding them as ‘lazy’ and ‘scared’ of their partners. According to his understanding, men should be conquering the world and not cleaning after the child.
The post immediately outraged netizens, leading to a lot of criticism online. One user commented, “If you feel like you are the king, your wife should be the queen. So, please prepare 10 people to help with housework, alright, because the queen doesn’t do housework.” There were men commenting on the post, stressing that helping with chores does not make one gay but responsible. Another chipped in by commenting that if doing house chores means being gay, then he is happy to be one.
Some even mocked the influencer, saying they don’t take advice from a kid who cannot even spell ‘loser’ correctly, as he wrote it as ‘What a looser man.’ The influencer was condemned heavily for his sexist and homophobic take on the shared responsibilities in a modern relationship.
This is not the first time he has provoked outrage online. In the past, he landed himself in controversies with statements like “career-driven women are foolish” and “plus-size individuals won’t earn respect.” He posted yet another controversial statement today, saying “Cooking is a gay act.” He tagged cooking as inefficient, a waste of time and effort, and childish. He elaborated further, saying that instead of wasting 30–40 minutes, 3–4 times a day, one should just buy food. His comment section once again exploded, with many calling him arrogant, ignorant, and outright offensive.
The incident has raised questions as to why such outdated mindsets still persist among the younger generation. It has also fueled a broader debate on gender roles, toxic masculinity, and the importance of mutual respect in marriage and relationships these days. [Rh/SY]
