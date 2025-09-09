Why lowering BP threshold to less than 120/80 mm Hg may be good for Indians

New Delhi, Sep 8: With cases of hypertension or high blood pressure rising significantly in India, particularly among young adults, lowering the BP threshold to less than 120/80 mm Hg by the American Heart Association (AHA) may help raise awareness and push for earlier interventions in the country, said health experts on Monday.

Hypertension is one of the most important modifiable factors in preventing heart disease, stroke, and death.

For the first time since 2017, the AHA recently updated its guidelines for people with high blood pressure. The guidelines revamped BP readings: from a 130/90 mm Hg threshold for diagnosis earlier, the AHA now defines normal blood pressure as less than 120/80 mm Hg.

“The updated BP guidelines by the AHA are highly relevant for the Indian population due to India's rapidly growing rates of hypertension,” Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Heart and Lung Transplant Surgery, from a leading city-based hospital, told IANS.

“For India, these changes are significant: With nearly 200 million individuals estimated to have hypertension, lowering the BP threshold for diagnosis means a much larger segment of the population is now classified as hypertensive, raising awareness and pushing for earlier interventions,” he added.