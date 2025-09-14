Study claims artificial sweeteners can lead to faster cognitive decline

Rohatgi explained that chronic exposure to these sugar alternatives may be making the brain more vulnerable.

“These artificial sweeteners may be causing neuroinflammation, and that may be one of the reasons for the cognitive decline. The other could be that it may be altering the gut microbiome,” Rohatgi told IANS.

A 2024 study led by the Chennai-based Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) showed that replacing table sugar (sucrose) with a small quantity of natural and artificial non-nutritive sweeteners (NNSs) such as sucralose in daily beverages like coffee and tea may have no adverse effect on glycemic markers like glucose or HbA1c levels.

The study, published in the journal Diabetes Therapy, revealed that people who used sucralose in pellet, liquid, or powder form also had a slight improvement in body weight (BW), waist circumference (WC), and body mass index (BMI).

In 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns among healthcare stakeholders and the public regarding the use of NNS, even among those with diabetes. Just 4 days of junk food can mess up your memory, cognitive skills: Study

Love to binge on cheeseburgers and fries? Beware, just four days of these fatty foods can rewire the brain's memory hub -- leading to risk of cognitive dysfunction, according to a study.

The research led by the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the US suggests that fatty junk foods can affect the brain almost immediately, well before the onset of weight gain or diabetes.

The results open the door to early interventions that can prevent even long-term memory loss associated with obesity, which is mainly driven by Western-style junk food rich in saturated fat.

The findings, published in the journal Neuron, showed that a special group of brain cells in the hippocampus -- called CCK interneurons -- become overly active after eating a high-fat diet (HFD), due to an impaired ability of the brain to receive glucose (sugar).

This overactivity disrupts how the hippocampus processes memory, even after just a few days of a high-fat diet, said Juan Song, Principal Investigator and professor of pharmacology at UNC School of Medicine.

The discovery also showed that a protein called PKM2, which controls how brain cells use energy, plays a key role in this problem.

"We knew that diet and metabolism could affect brain health, but we didn't expect to find such a specific and vulnerable group of brain cells, CCK interneurons in the hippocampus, that were directly disrupted by short-term high-fat diet exposure," Song said, who is a member of the UNC Neuroscience Center.