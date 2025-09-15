RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Panel May Restrict Covid-19 Shots for Those Under 75, Citing Unverified Death Reports

By Stephen Prager



Health officials working under Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may seek to restrict access to the Covid-19 vaccine for people under 75 years old.The Washington Post reported Friday that the officials plan to justify the move by citing reports from an unverified database to make the claim that the shots caused the deaths of 25 children.

The reports come from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federal database that allows the public to submit reports of negative reactions to vaccines. As the Post explains, VAERS “contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines submitted by anyone, including patients, doctors, pharmacists, or even someone who sees a report on social media.”

As one publicly maintained database of “Batshit Crazy VAERS Adverse Events” found, users have reported deaths and injuries resulting from gunshot wounds, malaria, drug overdoses, and countless other unrelated causes as possible cases of vaccine injury.

As Beth Mole wrote for ARS Technica, “The reports are completely unverified upon submission, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff follow up on serious reports to try to substantiate claims and assess if they were actually caused by a vaccine. They rarely are.”

Nevertheless, HHS officials plan to use these VAERS reports on pediatric deaths in a presentation to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) next week as the panel considers revising federal vaccine guidelines.

One person familiar with the matter told the Post that HHS officials attempted to interview some of the families who claimed their child died from the vaccine, but it is unclear how many were consulted and what other information was used to verify their claims.

In June, Kennedy purged that panel of many top vaccine experts, replacing them with prominent anti-vaccine activists, after previously promising during his confirmation hearing to keep the panel intact.

The Food and Drug Administration under Kennedy has already limited access to the Covid-19 vaccine. Last month, it authorized the vaccines only for those 65 and over who are known to be at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 infections.

While the vaccine is technically available to others, the updated guidance has created significant barriers, such as the potential requirement of a doctor’s prescription and out-of-pocket payment, making it much harder for many to receive the shot.

The Post reports that ACIP is considering restricting access to the vaccination further, by recommending it only for those older than 75. It is weighing multiple options for those 74 and younger—potentially requiring them to consult with their doctor first, or not recommending it at all unless they have a preexisting condition.