High-intensity exercise, resistance training may help fight cancer: Study

New Delhi, Sep 16: Both resistance training (RT) and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) produced sufficient levels of myokines to help in the fight against cancer, according to a study.

While RT uses external force like weights to build muscle and strength, HIIT uses short, intense bursts of exercise followed by brief recovery periods to improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) found that cancer survivors who followed either resistance training or HIIT had reduced the growth of these breast cancer cells in vitro by 22 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

“This suggests both types of exercise may help slow cancer cell growth,” said Francesco Bettariga from the varsity.

Although there was no major difference between the effects of RT and HIIT, "interestingly, with HIIT, the reduction in cancer cell growth was linked to an increase in lean muscle and a decrease in body fat after 12 weeks of training,” Bettariga added.