The Story of Minoxidil: How a Failed Ulcer Drug Became a Baldness Cure

Interestingly, minoxidil was not originally created for treating hair loss. In the 1950s, scientists at Upjohn (now part of Pfizer) were trying to develop a drug for stomach ulcers. But they failed to create the drug and instead, they discovered a compound that relaxed blood vessels and lowered blood pressure. This drug became minoxidil, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved in 1971 for treating high blood pressure.

Over time, doctors noticed a surprising side effect—patients started growing extra hair, a condition known as hypertrichosis. At first it was seen as unwanted, but soon researchers realized it could be useful for treating baldness. By the 1980s, minoxidil was reformulated into a topical solution, and in 1988, it became the first FDA-approved drug for male and female pattern baldness. Today, it is one of the most widely used treatments for hair loss.

Minoxidil works by extending the anagen (growth) phase of the hair cycle, allowing hair to grow longer and thicker. The body converts minoxidil into its active form, minoxidil sulfate, through enzymes in the skin and liver. Since enzyme levels vary from person to person, results also differ—some experience strong regrowth while others see only mild changes. Oral minoxidil, still prescribed in certain cases, is often more effective because conversion happens in the liver.