Diabetic retinopathy remains unrecognised till vision loss sets in: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Diabetic retinopathy is rapidly developing as the leading cause of vision loss in India, with the condition remaining unrecognised till vision loss has set in, according to health experts on Saturday, ahead of World Retina Day.

World Retina Day is observed annually on the last Sunday of September to raise awareness about retinal health.

With India being the diabetes capital of the world, diabetic retinopathy is emerging as a significant cause of concern in the country. As a result, early detection remains crucial, the experts said.

“Diabetes is already an epidemic in India, and diabetic retinopathy is rapidly emerging as a public health problem. It is developing as one of the leading causes of visual impairment in the country,” Dr. Praveen Vashist, Professor and Officer In-charge, Community Ophthalmology, RP Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.