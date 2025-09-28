Nil GST boost: LIC sees Rs 1,100 crore inflows on first day of life insurance relief

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) attracted strong investor interest on the first day after the government scrapped goods and services tax (GST) on individual traditional life insurance policies.

The insurer drew inflows of over Rs 1,100 crore in a single day, according to reports.

This development is significant as LIC usually receives around Rs 5,000 crore of monthly premium income from retail policyholders.

The inflows seen on the very first day after the tax relief highlight the positive sentiment among policyholders and the potential boost for the insurance sector.

Industry experts said that the removal of GST has made traditional life insurance policies more affordable and attractive for individual buyers, which is expected to push up sales in the coming months.

Earlier this financial year, LIC had reported a steady rise in both profit and premium income.