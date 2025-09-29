States Target Ultraprocessed Foods in Bipartisan Push

Claudia Boyd-Barrett

California Republican James Gallagher, the GOP’s former Assembly leader, has often accused the state’s progressive lawmakers of heavy-handed government intrusion, but this year he added his name to a legislative push for healthier school meals.

His party followed suit, with all but one Republican voting to send a bill to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that would put into law a first-in-the nation legal definition of ultraprocessed foods, followed by a public school ban on those deemed most concerning. And while it was California Democrats who led the passage of the nation’s first state-level bans on certain artificial food dyes and additives, now conservative state lawmakers across the country have embraced new scrutiny of Americans’ food as the Trump administration makes a push to “Make America Healthy Again.”

“We see with our kids that they don’t have access to necessarily the best food in their schools,” said Gallagher, a father of five who as the GOP leader co-authored the recent bill with Democratic Assembly member Jesse Gabriel. “And we see it all around us, not just in California but throughout our country, that our kids are suffering from an epidemic of obesity.”

The speed at which improving the healthfulness of America’s food has become a bipartisan concern has come as a surprise to some health policy experts, given Republicans’ ardent criticism of such efforts in the past.

“It boggles the mind,” said Marion Nestle, a professor emerita at New York University who has studied food policy and nutrition for decades. “When Michelle Obama tried to make American kids healthy again, she was vilified by the right and accused of trying to exceed the government’s role, creating a nanny state, and all kinds of other things. And now the Republicans are doing it.”

While there is no standardized definition, ultraprocessed food generally refers to food that is industrially manufactured and contains ingredients not typically available in a home kitchen. These foods are often low in nutritional value and have high amounts of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that more than half of Americans’ calories come from ultraprocessed foods.

Scientific studies have tied ultraprocessed foods to poor health, including increased risk for heart attack, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and mental health problems. But some of the nation’s most influential food industry groups warn that California’s bill, if signed into law, could result in foods such as veggie burgers, canned tomatoes, and shredded cheese being labeled as ultraprocessed if they contain additives such as egg whites, citric acid, or corn starch.

“People view ultraprocessed foods as automatically bad,” said Dennis Albiani, a lobbyist for several of the industry groups. “Healthy and natural foods could be categorized as ultraprocessed food, and just that categorization would send confusion to consumers that they should avoid these healthy foods.”