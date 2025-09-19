California Woman Files Unusual U.S. Lawsuit Naming Modi, Khamenei, Pirro

Washington, Sept. 19: A California woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit in US federal court naming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, alleging surveillance, harassment and attempts on her life, according to court documents.

The complaint, lodged on Aug. 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, was brought by Diane Demmar, who is representing herself. Filed under the civil rights statute 42 U.S.C. § 1983, the suit asserts that the defendants acted “under colour of law” in alleged attempts to harm her.

Allegations against Modi