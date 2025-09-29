‘Viksit Bharat Run’ in Guyana Endorses Sustainability, Global Peace

Georgetown, Sep 29: The Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana organised the Viksit Bharat Run in Georgetown as part of ‘Seva Parv’ observance from September 17 to October 2, promoting the message of service to the nation and reinforcing commitment to work towards sustainability, environmental conservation and global peace.

“The run also marked the Seva Parv (Pakhvada) or fortnight dedicated to service during the period of 17 September to 2 October coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birth anniversary and marking the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi, respectively,” the Indian High Commission in Georgetown posted on X.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Guyanese Government, various Sports Federations and community organisations in Guyana, witnessed enthusiastic participation from several members of the Indian community and others.

Similarly, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius, in partnership with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture (IGCIC), organised the Viksit Bharat Run in Port Louis with Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, as the Chief Guest.