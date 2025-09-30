How To Pick the Right Cosmetic Surgeon

Fred Schulte, KFF Health News September 30, 2025

The debate over which doctors are best qualified to perform cosmetic surgery and who gets the best results for patients has raged for decades.

Here’s why: A state-issued medical license grants a physician what a Federation of State Medical Boards policy statement called the “privilege of practicing the full breadth of medicine.”

That policy leaves the door open for any licensed doctor to perform cosmetic surgery after scant training, such as a weekend course in liposuction, and some doctors have done just that.

The federation adds that doctors “have a professional and ethical duty to put their patients’ best interests before their own and only offer treatments to patients that they are able to provide competently.”

But what credentials surgeons should hold and be permitted to advertise — the use of the term “board-certified,” in particular — remains contentious. And, for patients, figuring out which of those credentials and marketing claims to trust, and how to steer clear of doctors with troubled pasts, can be a challenge.

Here are tips for picking a cosmetic surgeon:

Do a background check.

The Federation of State Medical Boards operates an online site with information about a doctor’s practice history, including disciplinary actions. The federation also lists contacts for each state medical board. Many states compile profiles of doctors with details about their training and practice history. Some include medical malpractice payments to patients who filed suit.

Understand board certification.

In the field of cosmetic surgery, the American Board of Medical Specialties recognizes only the American Board of Plastic Surgery, which requires a minimum of three years training in plastic surgery as well as a written and oral exam.

Board-certified members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons decry what they see as doctors with less training infringing on their territory, by citing unrecognized certifying boards to buff their credentials, among other things. The society posts a directory of its members here.

“A lot of people say they do plastic surgery,” said society president Scott Hollenbeck. “It’s confusing to patients.” The plastic surgery board “is the only one that is legitimate.”

Not so fast, say more than 400 surgeons nationwide who are certified by an alternative board called the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

The group says it accepts only doctors who have completed a residency training program in a surgical specialty, taken a one-year fellowship in cosmetic surgery, and passed a test of their competence and knowledge.

Yet the group has struggled to gain broad acceptance, it says, because of pushback from the plastic surgeons.

Jeffrey Swetnam, an Arkansas cosmetic surgeon and president of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, told KFF Health News that plastic surgeons have long sought to beat back competitors. Swetnam said that plastic surgery training focuses on a broad range of reconstructive operations, including cosmetic procedures, while members of his group focus exclusively on cosmetic operations.

“This whole deal is a money grab, a turf war over money,” he said.

In April, for example, Florida’s medical board rejected a request by cosmetic surgeons that they be permitted to advertise board certification without adding the caveat that their board is not recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties.